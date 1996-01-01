2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Monomers & Polymers
Multiple Choice
In a hydrolysis reaction, __________, and in this process, water is __________.
A
a monomer is broken up into its constituent polymers; produced
B
monomers are assembled to produce a polymer; consumed
C
monomers are assembled to produce a polymer; produced
D
a polymer is broken up into its constituent monomers; produced
E
a polymer is broken up into its constituent monomers; consumed
