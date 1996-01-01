3. Energy & Cell Processes
DNA Repair
The incorporation of an incorrect base into the DNA during replication __________.
will almost certainly lead to the death of the cell
cannot be repaired, and a new mutation will invariably result
will trigger the cell to destroy the new strand, and replication will begin again
is virtually impossible, as the accuracy of DNA polymerase is such that errors almost never occur
can be repaired by the mismatch repair system
