3. Energy & Cell Processes
DNA Repair
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements is/are correct with regard to individuals with the disorder xeroderma pigmentosum?
A
These individuals are extremely sensitive to sunlight.
B
These individuals have high rates of skin cancer.
C
These individuals usually have inherited defects in the nucleotide excision repair system.
D
Cells in these individuals have difficulty repairing thymine dimers.
E
All of the listed responses are correct.
266
Watch next
Master DNA Repair with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice