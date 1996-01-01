3. Energy & Cell Processes
DNA Repair
Researchers found a strain of E. coli bacteria that had mutation rates one hundred times higher than normal. Which of the following statements correctly describes the most likely cause of these mutations?
The single-stranded binding proteins were malfunctioning during DNA replication.
There were one or more mutations in the RNA primer.
The proofreading mechanism of DNA polymerase was malfunctioning.
The DNA polymerase was unable to add bases to the 3′ end of the growing DNA strand.
