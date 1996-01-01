1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity
You are preparing to operate on a patient to perform a procedure on their kidneys. If you plan for your incision to cut through the posterior lumbar region, will you have to cut through the peritoneum? Select the answer that is most correct.
A
Yes, the peritoneum lines abdominopelvic cavity.
B
Yes, the kidneys are within the peritoneal cavity.
C
No, the kidneys are posterior to the peritoneum.
D
No, the kidneys are deep to the peritoneum.
