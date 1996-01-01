1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Appendicitis is the swelling of the appendix due to blockage and disease. Swelling from appendicitis can lead to death by sepsis if the appendix ruptures releasing bacteria. Given your knowledge of the peritoneal cavity, how could the infection from a burst appendix spread so rapidly?
The peritoneum spans the entire ventral cavity meaning the infection could travel to virtually all organs.
The rich blood supply to the peritoneal cavity means that the infection would quickly enter the blood.
The burst membrane would release immune cells from the peritoneal cavity meaning they are no longer at the site of the infection.
The peritoneal cavity contains serous fluid allowing the infection to quickly spread throughout the abdominopelvic cavity.
