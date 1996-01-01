10. Muscles
Muscle Actions
The soleus, gastrocnemius, and the tibialis anterior are all major muscles of the lower leg. The gastrocnemius and the soleus are both located in the posterior region of the calf, while the tibialis anterior is located in the anterior region of the lower leg. Based only on this information, which statement do you think is most likely true?
The gastrocnemius and the soleus are antagonists.
The soleus and the tibialis anterior are synergists.
The tibialis anterior is a fixator for the gastrocnemius and the soleus.
The gastrocnemius and the tibialis anterior are antagonists.
25
