Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology10. Muscular SystemMuscle Action

What Is A Prime Mover Muscle: 4 Roles that muscles play when we exercise

Parallel Coaching - Personal Trainer Courses
37
Was this helpful?
07:03
Muscle Identification and Action
Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
1008
10
1
08:28
The Muscular System
Professor Dave Explains
336
6
08:20
What Is A Prime Mover Muscle: 4 Roles that muscles play when we exercise
Parallel Coaching - Personal Trainer Courses
37
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.