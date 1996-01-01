Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Anatomy & Physiology
10. Muscular System
Muscle Action
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Related Videos
Related Practice
07:03
Muscle Identification and Action
Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
1008
10
1
08:28
The Muscular System
Professor Dave Explains
336
6
08:20
What Is A Prime Mover Muscle: 4 Roles that muscles play when we exercise
Parallel Coaching - Personal Trainer Courses
37
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.