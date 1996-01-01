16. Endocrine System
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
What is the primary function of the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system in hormone transport?
A
It transports hormones from the anterior pituitary to the hypothalamus.
B
It allows hormones from the hypothalamus to reach the anterior pituitary directly.
C
It carries hormones from the anterior pituitary to the general circulation.
D
It carries tropic hormones directly from the hypothalamus to the different endocrine glands around the body.
