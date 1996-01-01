16. Endocrine System
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
Which of the following describes a tropic hormone?
A
Insulin is a hormone that causes the body to produce glycogen, removing sugar from the bloodstream.
B
Thyroid stimulating hormone signals the thyroid gland to release the hormone thyroxin.
C
Epinephrine is a hormone that leads to many different physiological changes in many different tissues.
D
Estrogen is a lipid soluble hormone, and therefore can pass through the cell membrane.
