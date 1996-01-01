16. Endocrine System
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
Which of the following statements about the posterior pituitary is true?
The posterior pituitary is connected to the hypothalamus via the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system.
The posterior pituitary releases hormones that are synthesized in the hypothalamus.
The posterior pituitary relies on tropic hormones to signal when to release ADH and oxytocin.
The posterior pituitary releases tropic hormones that target other endocrine glands.
