7. The Skeletal System
Introduction to the Skeleton
Identify which answer correctly distinguishes between the axial and appendicular skeleton.
Which of the following is not a function of the skeletal system?
a. Primary storage site in the body for the minerals sodium and potassium
b. Location of the red bone marrow, which produces red blood cells
c. Storage of triglycerides in yellow bone marrow
d. Support and protection of the body and vital organs
e. Functions in movement as the site of attachment for skeletal muscles
Which of the following are considered parts of the axial skeleton? (Circle all that apply.)
a. Pectoral girdle
b. Lower limb
c. Skull
d. Vertebral column
e. Pelvic girdle
f.Thoracic cage
________is the anatomical name for a hole in a bone.
a. Fossa
b. Foramen
c. Condyle
d. Tubercle
Predict where each of the following structures is located, based on your knowledge of skeletal anatomy and anatomical terms from Chapter 1 (your answers should be along the lines of 'lateral crural region' or 'posterior cervical region').
a. Frontal lobe of brain
b. Suprahyoid muscle
c.Ulnar artery
d.Tibial nerve
e.Intercostal muscle
f. External iliac artery