15. The Special Senses
Inner Layer of the Eyeball
True or False: if false, choose the answer that corrects the statement.
Waves of light must pass through both the ganglion and pigmented cells before reaching the photoreceptors.
A
True.
B
False, light reaches the photoreceptors first.
C
False, light must pass through the ganglion cells, but not the pigmented cells.
D
False, light must pass through the pigmented cells, but not the ganglion cells.
