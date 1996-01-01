4. Tissues & Histology
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
What feature about dense regular connective tissue makes them well suited for tendons?
The uniform direction of fibers make it extremely strong.
The multidirectional fibers withstand forces from different directions.
The elastic fibers optimize for recoil.
The high adipocyte content cushions joints.
