4. Tissues & Histology
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear is a common knee injury among athletes. The function of ligaments is to attach bones to each other and keep them stable. Given what you know about connective tissue, what type of tissue do you expect would be involved?
Loose Connective Tissue Proper.
Dense Regular Connective Tissue.
Areolar Connective Tissue.
Dense Irregular Connective Tissue.
