4. Tissues & Histology
Stratified Epithelial Tissues
Before rubber was used in inflatable balls used in sports, people would inflate animal bladders to make the inner part of a ball. Which tissue type would make this possible?
A
Stratified squamous epithelium.
B
Transitional epithelilum.
C
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium.
D
Simple squamous epithelium.
