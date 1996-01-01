4. Tissues & Histology
Stratified Epithelial Tissues
Multiple Choice
What is different about the epithelium found inside the mouth and the epithelium found on the face?
A
Inside the mouth has simple squamous epithelium while the face has stratified squamous epithelium.
B
The epithelium inside the mouth has goblet cells, while the skin will not.
C
The epithelium of the skin has a basement membrane, while the epithelium inside the mouth will not.
D
The epithelium on the face has keratinized cells, while inside the mouth will not.
107
1
