You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a single layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are roughly as tall as they are wide. How would you identify these cells?
Simple cuboidal epithelium.
Simple squamous epithelium.
Stratified cuboidal epithelium.
Stratified squamous epithelium.
