You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a double layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are tall and narrow. How would you identify these cells?
Stratified columnar epithelium.
Stratified cuboidal epithelium.
Simple columnar epithelium.
Stratified squamous epithelium.
