Which organ manufactures and stores most of the body's glycogen as a ready source of glucose?
A
Spleen
B
Pancreas
C
Liver
D
Kidney
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of glycogen in the body. Glycogen is a polysaccharide that serves as a storage form of glucose, which is used for energy when needed.
Step 2: Identify the organ responsible for glycogen storage. The liver is the primary organ that manufactures and stores glycogen, acting as a reservoir to maintain blood glucose levels during fasting or between meals.
Step 3: Compare the functions of the other organs listed in the problem. The spleen is involved in filtering blood and immune responses, the pancreas produces digestive enzymes and hormones like insulin, and the kidneys filter waste from the blood and regulate fluid balance. None of these are primarily responsible for glycogen storage.
Step 4: Recall that the liver has specialized cells called hepatocytes, which are equipped to synthesize glycogen from glucose and break it down when the body needs energy.
Step 5: Conclude that the liver is the correct answer based on its unique role in glycogen metabolism and storage, distinguishing it from the other organs listed.
