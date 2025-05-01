Which method would best determine whether an earthworm consumes soil as part of its diet?
A
Examine the contents of the earthworm's gut under a microscope for soil particles.
B
Observe the earthworm's movement patterns on the soil surface.
C
Measure the earthworm's respiration rate in different soil types.
D
Test the soil for changes in pH after earthworm activity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The goal is to determine whether an earthworm consumes soil as part of its diet. This requires identifying a method that directly examines the earthworm's interaction with soil in relation to its digestive process.
Evaluate the options: Consider each method provided in the question and assess whether it directly addresses the earthworm's consumption of soil.
Option 1: Examine the contents of the earthworm's gut under a microscope for soil particles. This method directly investigates the earthworm's digestive system and can confirm the presence of soil particles, making it a relevant approach.
Option 2: Observe the earthworm's movement patterns on the soil surface. While this provides information about the earthworm's behavior, it does not directly address whether soil is consumed as part of its diet.
Option 3: Measure the earthworm's respiration rate in different soil types and Option 4: Test the soil for changes in pH after earthworm activity. Both methods focus on environmental effects or physiological responses rather than directly examining the earthworm's diet. Therefore, they are less relevant to the question.
