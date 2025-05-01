During cellular respiration, what happens to the carbohydrates you eat?
A
They are stored unchanged in the nucleus.
B
They are excreted from the body without being used.
C
They are converted directly into proteins for cell structure.
D
They are broken down to release energy in the form of ATP.
Understand the process of cellular respiration: Cellular respiration is the metabolic pathway by which cells convert biochemical energy from nutrients, such as carbohydrates, into adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy currency of the cell.
Recognize the role of carbohydrates: Carbohydrates, such as glucose, are broken down during cellular respiration to release energy. This process occurs in three main stages: glycolysis, the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle), and oxidative phosphorylation.
Break down the stages: In glycolysis, glucose is split into two molecules of pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP and NADH. Pyruvate then enters the mitochondria, where it is further processed in the citric acid cycle to generate more NADH and FADH₂.
Explain oxidative phosphorylation: NADH and FADH₂ donate electrons to the electron transport chain in the mitochondria. This drives the production of ATP through chemiosmosis, using the enzyme ATP synthase.
Clarify the final outcome: The carbohydrates you eat are not stored unchanged, excreted, or directly converted into proteins. Instead, they are metabolized to release energy in the form of ATP, which is used to power cellular functions.
