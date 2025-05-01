Useful energy is obtained by cells when sugars derived from food are broken down by which process?
A
Transcription
B
Photosynthesis
C
Cellular respiration
D
DNA replication
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The problem is asking about the process by which cells obtain useful energy from sugars derived from food. This is a fundamental concept in cellular biology.
Step 2: Recall the major processes in biology mentioned in the options: Transcription, Photosynthesis, Cellular Respiration, and DNA Replication. Each of these processes serves a distinct function in the cell.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not involve energy production from sugars. For example, transcription is the process of synthesizing RNA from DNA, DNA replication is the copying of genetic material, and photosynthesis is the process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy (not directly related to breaking down sugars in animal cells).
Step 4: Focus on Cellular Respiration. Cellular respiration is the process by which cells break down glucose (a sugar) in the presence of oxygen to produce ATP, the molecule that stores and provides energy for cellular activities.
Step 5: Summarize the key steps of cellular respiration: Glycolysis (occurs in the cytoplasm), the Krebs cycle (occurs in the mitochondria), and the Electron Transport Chain (occurs in the mitochondrial membrane). These steps collectively convert glucose into ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason