Which statement about the overall equation for cellular respiration is accurate?
A
Cellular respiration produces glucose from carbon dioxide and water.
B
ATP is consumed rather than produced during cellular respiration.
C
The process converts glucose and oxygen into carbon dioxide, water, and ATP.
D
Oxygen is produced as a byproduct during cellular respiration.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the purpose of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic process that converts biochemical energy from nutrients, specifically glucose, into ATP, which is the energy currency of the cell.
Step 2: Recall the overall chemical equation for cellular respiration: . This equation shows that glucose and oxygen are converted into carbon dioxide, water, and ATP.
Step 3: Analyze the statements provided in the problem. Cellular respiration does not produce glucose; instead, it breaks down glucose. ATP is produced, not consumed, during cellular respiration. Oxygen is not produced as a byproduct; it is consumed during the process.
Step 4: Identify the correct statement based on the chemical equation and the process of cellular respiration. The correct statement is: 'The process converts glucose and oxygen into carbon dioxide, water, and ATP.'
Step 5: Conclude by emphasizing the importance of cellular respiration in energy production for the cell, and how it supports various cellular functions by generating ATP.
