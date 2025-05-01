Which of the following lists the main chemical products of cellular respiration?
A
Carbon dioxide, water, and ATP
B
Glucose, water, and NADH
C
Oxygen, glucose, and ATP
D
Lactic acid, oxygen, and ATP
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by recalling the overall purpose of cellular respiration, which is to convert glucose into usable energy in the form of ATP, while producing byproducts such as carbon dioxide and water.
Step 2: Review the chemical equation for cellular respiration: . This equation shows the reactants (glucose and oxygen) and the products (carbon dioxide, water, and ATP).
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options by comparing them to the chemical equation. For example, 'Glucose, water, and NADH' cannot be correct because glucose is a reactant, not a product, and NADH is an intermediate molecule, not a main product.
Step 4: Similarly, 'Oxygen, glucose, and ATP' is incorrect because oxygen and glucose are reactants, not products. 'Lactic acid, oxygen, and ATP' is also incorrect because lactic acid is produced during anaerobic respiration, not aerobic respiration.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Carbon dioxide, water, and ATP,' as these are the main chemical products of aerobic cellular respiration.
