Which of the following is the primary factor in oxygen's attachment to hemoglobin during cellular respiration?
A
The presence of carbon dioxide in the mitochondria
B
The activity of ATP synthase in the inner mitochondrial membrane
C
The partial pressure of oxygen (P_{O_2}) in the blood
D
The concentration of glucose in the cytoplasm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of hemoglobin in oxygen transport: Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that binds oxygen in the lungs and releases it in tissues where it is needed. The binding and release of oxygen depend on various factors, including the partial pressure of oxygen (P_{O_2}).
Define partial pressure (P_{O_2}): Partial pressure refers to the pressure exerted by a single gas in a mixture of gases. In the context of oxygen transport, P_{O_2} represents the concentration of oxygen in the blood and is a key determinant of hemoglobin's ability to bind oxygen.
Analyze the relationship between P_{O_2} and hemoglobin: Hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen increases as P_{O_2} rises, which is why oxygen binds to hemoglobin efficiently in the lungs where P_{O_2} is high. Conversely, in tissues where P_{O_2} is lower, hemoglobin releases oxygen to support cellular respiration.
Eliminate irrelevant factors: The presence of carbon dioxide in the mitochondria, ATP synthase activity, and glucose concentration in the cytoplasm are not directly involved in oxygen's attachment to hemoglobin. These factors are related to other aspects of cellular respiration but do not influence hemoglobin's oxygen-binding capacity.
Conclude that the primary factor influencing oxygen's attachment to hemoglobin is the partial pressure of oxygen (P_{O_2}) in the blood, as it directly determines the binding efficiency of hemoglobin to oxygen.
