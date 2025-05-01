In which of the following ways does the body absorb alcohol?
A
Through the lungs during respiration
B
By active transport in the large intestine
C
Directly into the bloodstream through the skin
D
Primarily through the stomach and small intestine lining
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of alcohol absorption: Alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream primarily through the lining of the stomach and small intestine. This occurs because the epithelial cells in these areas allow alcohol to pass through via diffusion.
Clarify why the lungs are not involved: The lungs are responsible for gas exchange (oxygen and carbon dioxide) during respiration, not for absorbing alcohol. Alcohol does not enter the bloodstream through the lungs.
Explain why active transport in the large intestine is incorrect: Active transport is a mechanism used for absorbing nutrients like glucose and amino acids, but alcohol is absorbed passively through diffusion, not active transport. Additionally, the large intestine is not a primary site for alcohol absorption.
Discuss why absorption through the skin is not applicable: The skin acts as a protective barrier and is not designed for absorbing alcohol directly into the bloodstream. Alcohol absorption occurs internally, not externally.
Conclude with the correct mechanism: Alcohol is absorbed primarily through the stomach and small intestine lining via passive diffusion into the bloodstream. This is facilitated by the high permeability of the epithelial cells in these regions.
