The newborn digestive system is able to digest which of the following from the time of birth?
Sucrose
Starch
Lactose
Cellulose
Understand the digestive capabilities of newborns: Newborns have immature digestive systems that are specifically adapted to digest breast milk or formula, which primarily contains lactose as the main carbohydrate.
Review the enzymes present in newborns: Lactase is the enzyme produced in the small intestine of newborns, which is responsible for breaking down lactose into glucose and galactose for absorption.
Analyze why other carbohydrates are not digestible: Sucrose and starch require different enzymes (sucrase and amylase, respectively) that are either not fully developed or present in very low amounts in newborns. Cellulose cannot be digested by humans at any age because we lack the enzyme cellulase.
Focus on lactose digestion: Lactose is the primary carbohydrate in milk, and newborns are equipped to digest it efficiently due to the presence of lactase.
Conclude the reasoning: The newborn digestive system is specifically adapted to digest lactose from birth, while other carbohydrates like sucrose, starch, and cellulose are not digestible at this stage.
