Which of the following chemicals is a reactant in cellular respiration?
A
Water (\(H_2O\))
B
Oxygen (\(O_2\))
C
Carbon dioxide (\(CO_2\))
D
Glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\))
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the process of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic pathway that converts glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\)) and oxygen (\(O_2\)) into energy in the form of ATP, with carbon dioxide (\(CO_2\)) and water (\(H_2O\)) as byproducts.
Step 2: Identify the reactants and products in the chemical equation for cellular respiration. The general equation is:
Step 3: Analyze the equation to determine which chemicals are reactants. Reactants are the substances that are consumed during the reaction. In this case, glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\)) and oxygen (\(O_2\)) are the reactants.
Step 4: Compare the given options to the reactants identified in the equation. Water (\(H_2O\)) and carbon dioxide (\(CO_2\)) are products, not reactants. Glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\)) and oxygen (\(O_2\)) are the correct reactants.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answers to the question are oxygen (\(O_2\)) and glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\)), as they are the chemicals consumed during cellular respiration.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason