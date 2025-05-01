Rebecca runs for 20 minutes and is breathing hard by the end of her run. What do her muscles need to continue producing ATP efficiently during exercise?
A
Glucose to act as an electron acceptor
B
Oxygen to support aerobic respiration
C
Carbon dioxide to fuel glycolysis
D
More lactic acid to increase energy production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of ATP in muscle activity: ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary energy currency of the cell, and muscles require ATP to contract and perform work during exercise.
Review the process of aerobic respiration: Aerobic respiration is the most efficient way to produce ATP. It requires oxygen to act as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, which occurs in the mitochondria.
Compare aerobic respiration to anaerobic respiration: When oxygen is limited, muscles switch to anaerobic respiration, which produces ATP less efficiently and leads to the accumulation of lactic acid as a byproduct.
Identify the key requirement for efficient ATP production during exercise: Oxygen is essential for aerobic respiration to continue, as it allows the complete breakdown of glucose into carbon dioxide and water, yielding a high amount of ATP.
Conclude why oxygen is the correct answer: During exercise, Rebecca's muscles need oxygen to support aerobic respiration, ensuring efficient ATP production and preventing reliance on less efficient anaerobic pathways.
