What happens to red blood cells when sugar is added to the surrounding solution?
They remain unchanged because sugar does not affect osmosis in red blood cells.
They swell and may burst as water enters the cells by osmosis.
They shrink because the solution becomes hypertonic, causing water to leave the cells.
They shrink due to water leaving the cells by osmosis.
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of osmosis: Osmosis is the movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration.
Recognize the role of sugar in the surrounding solution: Adding sugar increases the solute concentration in the solution surrounding the red blood cells, making it hypertonic compared to the inside of the cells.
Analyze the effect of a hypertonic solution: In a hypertonic solution, water moves out of the cells to balance the solute concentration between the inside and outside of the cells.
Consider the impact on red blood cells: As water leaves the cells, they lose volume and shrink, a process known as crenation in red blood cells.
Conclude the outcome: The red blood cells shrink because the surrounding solution becomes hypertonic, causing water to leave the cells by osmosis.
