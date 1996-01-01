Taste and smell are two distinct senses in animals living in terrestrial environments. Animals living in aquatic environments, however, have no distinction between taste and smell. Which response might explain this difference?
A
Animals living in aquatic environments do not have noses.
B
Aquatic animals do not rely on chemoreceptors to respond to their environment.
C
Aquatic animals rarely remain in one place long enough to be able to smell something.
D
Aquatic animals cannot smell because they lack chemoreceptors on the anterior portion of their body.
E
The equivalent of air in the terrestrial environment does not exist in an aqueous environment.