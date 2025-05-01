In which part of the body is glycogen primarily stored?
A
Exoskeleton
B
Liver
C
Blood
D
Pancreas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of glycogen: Glycogen is a polysaccharide that serves as a form of energy storage in animals. It is primarily stored in specific tissues for later use when the body needs energy.
Identify the primary storage locations for glycogen: Glycogen is mainly stored in the liver and skeletal muscles. The liver stores glycogen to regulate blood glucose levels, while muscles store glycogen for their own energy needs during activity.
Eliminate incorrect options: The exoskeleton is not a part of the human body, as humans do not have an exoskeleton. Blood does not store glycogen; it transports glucose. The pancreas is involved in regulating blood sugar levels but does not store glycogen.
Focus on the correct answer: The liver is the primary organ responsible for glycogen storage, as it plays a key role in maintaining blood glucose homeostasis.
Conclude with the correct reasoning: Glycogen stored in the liver can be broken down into glucose and released into the bloodstream when blood sugar levels drop, making the liver the correct answer.
