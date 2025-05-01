Which molecule most directly provides muscle cells with the energy needed to run a race?
A
Glucose
B
ATP (adenosine triphosphate)
C
NADH
D
Oxygen
Understand the role of each molecule listed in the problem: Glucose is a primary energy source, but it must be metabolized to produce ATP. NADH is an electron carrier involved in cellular respiration, and oxygen is required for aerobic respiration. ATP is the molecule that directly provides energy for cellular processes.
Recall that muscle cells require immediate energy during activities like running a race. ATP is the molecule that directly powers muscle contractions by donating a phosphate group to proteins involved in contraction.
Learn how ATP is produced: Glucose is broken down during glycolysis and cellular respiration to generate ATP. NADH plays a role in the electron transport chain, where it helps produce ATP. Oxygen is essential for aerobic respiration, which generates the majority of ATP.
Recognize that while glucose, NADH, and oxygen are all involved in the process of ATP production, ATP itself is the molecule that directly provides energy to muscle cells.
Conclude that ATP is the correct answer because it is the molecule that muscle cells use directly to perform work, such as contracting during a race.
