Which pair of body systems provides the raw materials that cells need for energy during cellular respiration?
A
Nervous and endocrine systems
B
Circulatory and integumentary systems
C
Muscular and skeletal systems
D
Digestive and respiratory systems
Understand the process of cellular respiration: Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water. This requires raw materials such as glucose and oxygen.
Identify the role of the digestive system: The digestive system breaks down food into smaller molecules, including glucose, which is absorbed into the bloodstream and transported to cells for energy production.
Identify the role of the respiratory system: The respiratory system facilitates the exchange of gases, bringing oxygen into the body and removing carbon dioxide. Oxygen is essential for the process of cellular respiration.
Connect the two systems: The digestive system provides glucose, and the respiratory system provides oxygen. Together, these systems supply the raw materials needed for cellular respiration.
Eliminate other options: Nervous and endocrine systems regulate body functions but do not directly provide raw materials for cellular respiration. Circulatory and integumentary systems transport and protect but do not supply glucose or oxygen. Muscular and skeletal systems support movement but are not involved in providing raw materials for energy production.
