Which of the following travels to the liver and muscles where it is stored for future energy needs?
A
Glycogen
B
ATP
C
Glucose
D
Lactic acid
step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each molecule listed in the options: Glycogen, ATP, Glucose, and Lactic acid. Glycogen is a storage form of energy, ATP is the immediate energy currency, Glucose is a simple sugar used for energy, and Lactic acid is a byproduct of anaerobic respiration.
Recall that glycogen is synthesized in the liver and muscles from glucose through a process called glycogenesis. It serves as a storage form of energy that can be broken down later when energy is needed.
Consider the function of glucose. Glucose is transported in the bloodstream and used directly for energy production in cells, but it is not stored in large quantities in the liver and muscles.
Evaluate ATP's role. ATP is the molecule that provides immediate energy for cellular processes, but it is not stored in the liver or muscles for future energy needs.
Understand that lactic acid is produced during anaerobic respiration and does not serve as a stored energy source in the liver or muscles. Based on this analysis, glycogen is the molecule that travels to the liver and muscles to be stored for future energy needs.
