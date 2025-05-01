Based on experimental results comparing fructose-fed mice to those not given fructose, what can you conclude about the effects of fructose on cellular respiration?
A
Fructose-fed mice have decreased ATP production compared to those without fructose.
B
Fructose-fed mice exhibit no significant difference in cellular respiration compared to controls.
C
Fructose-fed mice show increased rates of glycolysis compared to mice not given fructose.
D
Fructose-fed mice rely exclusively on oxidative phosphorylation for energy production.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the role of fructose in cellular metabolism. Fructose is a monosaccharide that can enter glycolysis after being converted into intermediates such as fructose-6-phosphate or fructose-1-phosphate.
Step 2: Recall the process of glycolysis, which is the first step in cellular respiration. Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm and involves the breakdown of glucose (or fructose) into pyruvate, producing ATP and NADH in the process.
Step 3: Analyze the experimental results provided. The statement indicates that fructose-fed mice show increased rates of glycolysis compared to controls. This suggests that fructose enhances the glycolytic pathway, leading to higher activity in this stage of cellular respiration.
Step 4: Consider the implications of increased glycolysis. If glycolysis is upregulated, it may lead to higher production of pyruvate and NADH, which can feed into subsequent stages of cellular respiration, such as the citric acid cycle and oxidative phosphorylation.
Step 5: Evaluate the other options provided in the problem. For example, decreased ATP production or exclusive reliance on oxidative phosphorylation are inconsistent with the observation of increased glycolysis. The correct conclusion aligns with the experimental data showing enhanced glycolytic activity in fructose-fed mice.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason