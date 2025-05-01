Understand the process of aerobic respiration: Aerobic respiration is a metabolic pathway where glucose (\(\mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6}\)) is broken down in the presence of oxygen (\(\mathrm{O_2}\)) to produce energy in the form of ATP, along with byproducts such as carbon dioxide (\(\mathrm{CO_2}\)) and water (\(\mathrm{H_2O}\)).