Which of the following is an output of the aerobic respiration of glucose in cells?
A
Glucose (\(\mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6}\))
B
NADH
C
Oxygen (\(\mathrm{O_2}\))
D
Carbon dioxide (\(\mathrm{CO_2}\))
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of aerobic respiration: Aerobic respiration is a metabolic pathway where glucose (\(\mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6}\)) is broken down in the presence of oxygen (\(\mathrm{O_2}\)) to produce energy in the form of ATP, along with byproducts such as carbon dioxide (\(\mathrm{CO_2}\)) and water (\(\mathrm{H_2O}\)).
Identify the inputs and outputs of aerobic respiration: The main inputs are glucose (\(\mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6}\)) and oxygen (\(\mathrm{O_2}\)), while the outputs include ATP, carbon dioxide (\(\mathrm{CO_2}\)), and water (\(\mathrm{H_2O}\)).
Recognize the role of carbon dioxide (\(\mathrm{CO_2}\)): During aerobic respiration, carbon dioxide (\(\mathrm{CO_2}\)) is produced as a waste product during the breakdown of glucose in the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle).
Eliminate incorrect options: Glucose (\(\mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6}\)) is an input, not an output. NADH is an intermediate electron carrier, not a final output. Oxygen (\(\mathrm{O_2}\)) is also an input, not an output.
Conclude that carbon dioxide (\(\mathrm{CO_2}\)) is the correct answer: It is a byproduct released during aerobic respiration and is expelled from the cell as waste.
