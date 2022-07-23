2:15 minutes 2:15 minutes Problem 5b Textbook Question Textbook Question Suppose an efficient conducting system evolved in a moss that could transport water and other materials as high as a tall tree. Which of the following statements about “trees” of such a species would be true?

a. Spore dispersal distances would probably decrease. b. Females could produce only one archegonium. c. Unless its body parts were strengthened, such a “tree” would probably flop over. d. Individuals would probably compete less effectively for access to light.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the key biological functions of mosses and how they differ from trees, particularly focusing on their structure and reproductive strategies. Consider the implications of a moss evolving a conducting system similar to that of a tall tree, which would involve the transport of water and nutrients to greater heights. View full solution Analyze the statement (c) about the necessity for strengthened body parts if a moss were to grow as tall as a tree, considering the structural support needed for such height in comparison to typical mosses that are non-woody and low to the ground. Evaluate how the increased height and structure might affect the moss's stability and ability to remain upright without additional support or adaptations. Conclude whether the statement (c) is likely true based on the analysis of the structural requirements for a moss to sustain a tree-like height.

Recommended similar problem, with video answer: Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked