Problem 4c Textbook Question Textbook Question Based on the tree in Figure 32.11, which statement is true?

A. The animal kingdom is not monophyletic. B. The Acoela are more closely related to echinoderms than to annelids. C. Sponges are basal animals. D. Bilaterians do not form a clade.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the key terms in each statement and understand their meanings. Monophyletic refers to a group of organisms that consists of all the descendants of a common ancestor. A clade is a group of organisms believed to comprise all the evolutionary descendants of a common ancestor. Examine the tree provided in Figure 32.11 to determine the relationships between the groups mentioned in each statement. Look for the common ancestors and the branching patterns that include or exclude certain groups. View full solution Assess statement A by checking if the animal kingdom includes all descendants from a common ancestor without excluding any descendant group, which would indicate if it is monophyletic or not. Evaluate statement B by tracing the lineage from Acoela to echinoderms and annelids on the tree to see which group Acoela shares a more recent common ancestor with. Verify statement C by determining if sponges are placed at the base of the tree, which would suggest they are basal, meaning they diverge earlier than other groups in the evolutionary history of animals.

