21. Evolution
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which organism will have the highest fitness?
A
Organism A lives for 1 year, is relatively large, and produces 1 offspring.
B
Organism B lives for 5 years, is relatively small, and produces 1 offspring.
C
Organism C lives for 1 year, is relatively small, and produces 3 offspring.
D
Organism D lives for 3 years, is medium-sized, and produces 2 offspring.
54
views
3
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 31 videos