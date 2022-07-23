1:07 minutes 1:07 minutes Problem 1 Textbook Question Textbook Question DRAW IT A pea plant heterozygous for inflated pods (Ii) is crossed with a plant homozygous for constricted pods (ii). Draw a Punnett square for this cross to predict genotypic and phenotypic ratios. Assume that pollen comes from the ii plant.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the genotypes of the parent plants. The first parent is heterozygous for inflated pods (Ii), and the second parent is homozygous for constricted pods (ii). Set up a Punnett square. Draw a 2x2 grid. Label the top of each column with each allele from the homozygous parent (ii), and label the left side of each row with each allele from the heterozygous parent (Ii). View full solution Fill in the Punnett square. Combine the alleles from the top of the columns and the side of the rows to fill in each cell of the grid. This will give you the possible genotypes of the offspring from this cross. Determine the genotypic ratio from the Punnett square. Count the number of each genotype among the offspring. Determine the phenotypic ratio based on the genotypes. Remember that the dominant allele (I) for inflated pods will mask the recessive allele (i) for constricted pods. Count how many offspring show each phenotype.

