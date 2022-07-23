0:24 minutes 0:24 minutes Problem 5b Textbook Question Textbook Question Which component is directly involved in translation?

A. RNA polymerase B. ribosome C. spliceosome D. DNA

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand the process of translation: Translation is the process by which the genetic code carried by mRNA is decoded to produce the specific sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain. Identify the role of each component listed: RNA polymerase is involved in transcription, not translation. Spliceosome is involved in the processing of pre-mRNA in eukaryotes. DNA is the genetic material that is transcribed into RNA. View full solution Focus on the ribosome: The ribosome is the molecular machine in the cell that facilitates the docking and assembly of tRNAs which match the mRNA codons. Each tRNA carries a specific amino acid that is added to the growing polypeptide chain. Connect the ribosome to the translation process: During translation, the ribosome moves along the mRNA, reads its base sequence, and uses the genetic code to translate the sequence of base triplets in mRNA into an amino acid sequence. Conclude which component is directly involved in translation: Based on the roles of the components listed, the ribosome is directly involved in the translation process.

