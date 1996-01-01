7. The Skeletal System
Bones of the Upper Limb
7. The Skeletal System
Bones of the Upper Limb
When a person falls, a common reaction is to try to catch themselves by sticking out their hands. This will sometimes lead to a fracture in one or both of the bones of the forearm. Because one forearm bone is larger where it articulates with the wrist, this bone tends to absorb more force from the impact and is broken more often, making it the most commonly broken bone in the body. Where would such a break likely occur?
Textbook Question
Use key choices to identify the bone descriptions that follow. Key: a. carpals b. femur c. fibula d. humerus e. radius f. tarsals g. tibia h. ulna ______ (1) articulates with the acetabulum and the tibia ______ (2) forms the lateral aspect of the ankle ______ (3) bone that 'carries' the hand ______ (4) the wrist bones ______ (5) end shaped like a monkey wrench ______ (6) articulates with the capitulum of the humerus ______ (7) largest bone of this 'group' is the calcaneus
Textbook Question
Justiniano worked in a poultry-packing plant where his job was cutting open chickens and stripping out their visceral organs. After work, he typed for long hours on his computer keyboard, writing a book about his work in the plant. Soon, his wrist and hand began to hurt whenever he flexed it, and he began to awaken at night with pain and tingling on the thumb half of his hand. What condition did he probably have?
