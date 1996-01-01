7. The Skeletal System
Bones of the Upper Limb
Arrange the bones of the upper limb from proximal to distal. Some bones may not be included.
Humerus → Radius & Ulna → Metacarpals → Phalanges
Humerus → Ulna → Phalanges → Metacarpals → Carpals
Humerus → Radius → Ulna → Phalanges
Scapula → Ulna & Radius → Humerus → Phalanges
