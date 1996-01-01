7. The Skeletal System
Bones of the Upper Limb
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
When a person falls, a common reaction is to try to catch themselves by sticking out their hands. This will sometimes lead to a fracture in one or both of the bones of the forearm. Because one forearm bone is larger where it articulates with the wrist, this bone tends to absorb more force from the impact and is broken more often, making it the most commonly broken bone in the body. Where would such a break likely occur?
A
The distal end of the ulna.
B
The proximal end of the ulna.
C
The distal end of the radius.
D
The proximal end of the radius.
60
Watch next
Master Overview of the Arm and Forearm with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice