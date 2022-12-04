2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
Problem 1a
In the term trace element, the adjective trace means that a. the element is required in very small amounts. b. the element can be used as a label to trace atoms through an organism's metabolism. c. the element is very rare on Earth. d. the element enhances health but is not essential for the organism's long-term survival.
