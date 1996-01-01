Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsAtoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
Which of the following is true about electron energy shells?

a) They represent regions around the nucleus in which the electrons orbit.

b) The shells closest to the nucleus contain electrons with higher energy.

c) They contain electrons of the same energy.

d) a and b only.

e) a and c only.

