2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
A proton ___________:
a) Has one positive charge.
b) Has one AMU.
c) Is found in the nucleus of the atom.
d) Only a and b are true.
e) a, b, and c are true.
