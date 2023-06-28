Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
0:59 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook Question

What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA? a. cytosine, guanine, thymine, uracil (C, G, T, U) b. adenine, cytosine, guanine, thymine (A, C, G, T) c. adenine, cytosine, guanine, uracil (A, C, G, U) d. alanine, cysteine, glycine, threonine (A, C, G, T)

