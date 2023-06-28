What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA? a. cytosine, guanine, thymine, uracil (C, G, T, U) b. adenine, cytosine, guanine, thymine (A, C, G, T) c. adenine, cytosine, guanine, uracil (A, C, G, U) d. alanine, cysteine, glycine, threonine (A, C, G, T)

